Overview

Dr. Robert Sorrentino, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Sorrentino works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.