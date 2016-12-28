Dr. Robert Southmayd, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Southmayd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Southmayd, DO
Dr. Robert Southmayd, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital.
Big Valley Obgyn Medical Center Inc.420 W Acacia St Ste 11, Stockton, CA 95203 Directions (209) 948-4098
California Urgent Care Center4707 Greenleaf Ct Ste B, Modesto, CA 95356 Directions (209) 846-0725Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 9:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
A&g Health Care Service A Professional Corporation2101 Geer Rd Ste 111, Turlock, CA 95382 Directions (209) 656-7100
- Dameron Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I would absolutely recommend Dr. Southmayd to my family and friends. This is the doctor who literally saved my life. I had an ectopic pregnancy and was basically bleeding to death. The moment I met him I knew that he was knowledgable and an expert about what he was talking about. He explain the procedure that he was going to do in a way that I understood it. I am grateful for this doctor because he pushed for me to have the surgery the next day. I am recovery well now. Dr. Southmayd savedmy life
- English, Spanish
- Western University Of Health Sciences
