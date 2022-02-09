Dr. Robert Spear, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Spear, DO
Overview of Dr. Robert Spear, DO
Dr. Robert Spear, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Spear works at
Dr. Spear's Office Locations
Coastal Virginia Spine and Pain Center329 Edwin Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 227-3820Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He explains everything before he does it, he's very kind and always pleasant, and gets the job done. He has gotten rid of my headaches, and if they come back I just make another appt.
About Dr. Robert Spear, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1497783153
Education & Certifications
- Chief Resident At The University Of Alabama At Birmingham Hospital
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spear has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spear accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spear has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spear on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Spear. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.