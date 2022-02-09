Overview of Dr. Robert Spear, DO

Dr. Robert Spear, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Spear works at Coastal Virginia Spine and Pain Center in Virginia Beach, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.