Overview of Dr. Robert Spears, MD
Dr. Robert Spears, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital.
Dr. Spears works at
Dr. Spears' Office Locations
San Antonio Ent4775 Hamilton Wolfe Rd Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 337-1050
Stoneterra Medical Plaza150 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 499-4589Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Brooks Medical Office8019 S New Braunfels Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 337-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Robert Spears, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1578555710
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Spears accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spears has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spears works at
Dr. Spears has seen patients for Ear Ache, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spears on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
