Overview of Dr. Robert Spears, MD

Dr. Robert Spears, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital.



Dr. Spears works at San Antonio Ent in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.