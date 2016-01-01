Overview

Dr. Robert Spencer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Caldwell, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, Genesis Hospital and Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Spencer works at Department of Primary Care in Caldwell, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.