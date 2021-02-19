Dr. Robert Spencer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Spencer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Spencer, MD
Dr. Robert Spencer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Spencer works at
Dr. Spencer's Office Locations
Osteoporsis Center of South Denver701 E Hampden Ave Ste 410, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 963-0814
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spencer?
Dr. Spencer has always let me ask questions and very good at answers my questions. I always learn from him. This was a telehealth visit.
About Dr. Robert Spencer, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer works at
Dr. Spencer has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.