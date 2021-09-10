Dr. Robert Spiera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Spiera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Spiera, MD
Dr. Robert Spiera, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Spiera's Office Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-2048Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Superb! He is kind, he is knowledgeable, he is a good listener and a good questioner. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a rheumat. Tamara Weintraub
About Dr. Robert Spiera, MD
Education & Certifications
- NY Hosp/Cornell U Med Ctr
- Yale University School Of Medicine
Dr. Spiera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spiera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Spiera has seen patients for Temporal Arteritis, Wegener's Granulomatosis and Systemic Sclerosis.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Dr. Spiera accepts appointments scheduled online or over the phone.