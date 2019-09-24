See All Neurosurgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Robert Spinner, MD

Neurosurgery
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Robert Spinner, MD

Dr. Robert Spinner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Spinner works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spinner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Neuro
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Craniectomy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Robert Spinner, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043298540
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LSU MC|Peripheral Nerve
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Spinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spinner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spinner works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Spinner’s profile.

    Dr. Spinner has seen patients for Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spinner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

