Overview of Dr. Robert Spinner, MD

Dr. Robert Spinner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Spinner works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.