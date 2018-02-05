See All Gastroenterologists in Belleville, NJ
Dr. Robert Spira, MD

Gastroenterology
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Spira, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Spira works at Essex Gastroenterology Asscos in Belleville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essex Gastroenterology Associates LLC
    5 Franklin Ave Ste 109, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 759-7240
  2. 2
    Clara Maass Medical Center
    1 Clara Maass Dr, Belleville, NJ 07109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 759-7240
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 05, 2018
    As a physician, it is easy to know the best. Had my procedure completed efficiently, with high levels of professionalism from entire staff. Sending my family!
    Jersey City — Feb 05, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Robert Spira, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Spira, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Spira, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902877525
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
