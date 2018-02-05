Dr. Robert Spira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Spira, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Spira, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Belleville, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. Spira works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Essex Gastroenterology Associates LLC5 Franklin Ave Ste 109, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 759-7240
-
2
Clara Maass Medical Center1 Clara Maass Dr, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 759-7240MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spira?
As a physician, it is easy to know the best. Had my procedure completed efficiently, with high levels of professionalism from entire staff. Sending my family!
About Dr. Robert Spira, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1902877525
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spira has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spira works at
Dr. Spira has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Spira. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.