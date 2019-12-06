See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Robert Springer III, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (25)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Springer III, MD

Dr. Robert Springer III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University.

Dr. Springer III works at Robert E. Springer III M.d. P.c in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Springer III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert E. Springer III M.d. P.c
    50 Executive Park South NE Ste 5012, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 920-6201
  2. 2
    Executive Park Dentistry P.c.
    17 Executive Park Dr NE Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 920-6201

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Robert Springer III, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1306850987
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Michigan State University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Springer III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Springer III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Springer III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Springer III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Springer III works at Robert E. Springer III M.d. P.c in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Springer III’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Springer III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Springer III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Springer III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Springer III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

