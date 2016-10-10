Dr. Sprinkle III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Sprinkle III, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Sprinkle III, DPM
Dr. Robert Sprinkle III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sprinkle III's Office Locations
- 1 2150 Country Club Rd Ste 100, Winston Salem, NC 27104 Directions (336) 716-8092
2
North Carolina Baptist Hospital1 Medical Ctr Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 716-2011
3
Comp Rehab131 Miller St, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 716-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr Sprinkle's straight forward additude. He tells it like it is. No beating around the bush with him. He's been my foot doctor for about 10 years now. I have no desire to go with anyone else. He's are "real" person!
About Dr. Robert Sprinkle III, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1689613432
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sprinkle III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sprinkle III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sprinkle III has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprinkle III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sprinkle III speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprinkle III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprinkle III.
