Dr. Robert Sprinkle III, DPM

Podiatry
3.1 (10)
Map Pin Small Winston Salem, NC
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Robert Sprinkle III, DPM

Dr. Robert Sprinkle III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sprinkle III's Office Locations

    2150 Country Club Rd Ste 100, Winston Salem, NC 27104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 716-8092
    North Carolina Baptist Hospital
    1 Medical Ctr Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 716-2011
    Comp Rehab
    131 Miller St, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 716-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
Ankle Fracture
Bunion Surgery
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe Repair
Stress Fracture of Foot
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Clemmons, NC — Oct 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Sprinkle III, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1689613432
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sprinkle III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sprinkle III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sprinkle III has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprinkle III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprinkle III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprinkle III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprinkle III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprinkle III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

