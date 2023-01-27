Overview

Dr. Robert Stachler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Stachler works at Stachler ENT in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.