Overview

Dr. Robert Staffen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and Indiana Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Staffen works at UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, Latrobe, PA in Latrobe, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.