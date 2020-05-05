Dr. Robert Staley, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Staley, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Staley, DMD is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in South Jordan, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from GRADUATES OF INSTITUTIONS NOT LISTED AS MEDICAL SCHOOLS|University of Louisville / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Staley works at
Locations
-
1
Copper Creek Dental4775 W Daybreak Pkwy Ste 201, South Jordan, UT 84009 Directions (801) 386-9184
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- SelectHealth
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Staley! He’s very kind and compassionate and does a great job.
About Dr. Robert Staley, DMD
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- 24 years of experience
- English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1609019926
Education & Certifications
- us navy
- GRADUATES OF INSTITUTIONS NOT LISTED AS MEDICAL SCHOOLS|University of Louisville / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staley works at
Dr. Staley speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Staley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staley.
