Dr. Robert Staley, DMD

Cosmetic Dentistry
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Staley, DMD is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in South Jordan, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Louisville / School of Dentistry.

Dr. Staley works at Copper Creek Dental in South Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Copper Creek Dental
    Copper Creek Dental
4775 W Daybreak Pkwy Ste 201, South Jordan, UT 84009
(801) 386-9184

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • SelectHealth
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 05, 2020
    I love Dr. Staley! He’s very kind and compassionate and does a great job.
    Sheree — May 05, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Staley, DMD

    Cosmetic Dentistry
    24 years of experience
    English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    1609019926
    Education & Certifications

    us navy
    University of Louisville / School of Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Staley, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Staley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Staley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Staley works at Copper Creek Dental - Dr. Robert Staley, DMD in South Jordan, UT. View the full address on Dr. Staley’s profile.

    Dr. Staley speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Staley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

