Super Profile

Dr. Robert Standring, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.9 (37)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Standring, MD

Dr. Robert Standring, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.

Dr. Standring works at Ear, Nose, and Throat Consultants in Southfield, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI, Novi, MI, Saint Clair Shores, MI, Detroit, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Standring's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC - Southfield
    29201 Telegraph Rd Ste 500, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-5985
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC
    31450 7 Mile Rd Ste 106, Livonia, MI 48152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-5985
  3. 3
    Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC
    17940 Farmington Rd Ste 120, Livonia, MI 48152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-5985
  4. 4
    Ear Nose & Throat Consultants PC
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 165, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-5985
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants
    21603 E 11 Mile Rd, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-5985
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  6. 6
    Henry Ford Hospital Campus
    2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 246-0619
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside
    14500 Hall Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 247-2688
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  8. 8
    2799 W Grand Blvd # K-3, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 556-8736

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Robert Standring, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063640530
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hosp &amp; Chldns Hosp
    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Standring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Standring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Standring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Standring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Standring has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Standring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Standring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Standring.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Standring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Standring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

