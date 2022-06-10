Overview of Dr. Robert Standring, MD

Dr. Robert Standring, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Standring works at Ear, Nose, and Throat Consultants in Southfield, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI, Novi, MI, Saint Clair Shores, MI, Detroit, MI and Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.