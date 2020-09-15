Dr. Robert Stark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stark, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Stark, MD
Dr. Robert Stark, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Stark's Office Locations
Robert T Stark, MD PC2418 N Oak St Ste J, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 588-4688
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stark is an awesome doctor. He has always listened to my concerns and answered any of my questions. He is super nice and friendly. He has never rushed me out of his office and his wait times have always been less than 30 minutes unless he gets called to the hospital. But I've never waited more than an hour. I would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Robert Stark, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Catholic Med Ctr NY Med Coll
- St Vincent Catholic MC NY College
- New York Medical College
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stark has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stark speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.
