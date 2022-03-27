See All Ophthalmologists in Huntington Beach, CA
Ophthalmology
4.9 (236)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Starr, MD

Dr. Robert Starr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Starr works at Robert G Starr, MD in Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Optic Neuritis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Starr's Office Locations

  1
    Robert G. Starr M.d. Inc.
    7677 Center Ave Ste 204, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 (714) 893-7576

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Optic Neuritis
Blepharitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Optic Neuritis
Blepharitis
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Keratitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Edema
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract Removal Surgery
Diabetic Retinopathy
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Glaucoma Surgery
LASIK
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Hole
Pterygium Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Dystrophy
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 236 ratings
    Patient Ratings (236)
    5 Star
    (230)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 27, 2022
    Dr. Starr is a terrific eye specialist! I came to him for new lenses for my glasses after cataract surgery. He was very gentle examining my eyes. He made very precise markings on my old lenses so that the new lenses would be exact. The cost was affordable for me, retired on a teachers pension. He is kind, personable (has a very good sense of humor) and very professional. Also, his receptionist could not be nicer! I highly recommend Dr. Starr!!
    Kathleen McCallum — Mar 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Starr, MD
    About Dr. Robert Starr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508049321
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Starr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Starr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Starr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Starr works at Robert G Starr, MD in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Starr’s profile.

    Dr. Starr has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Optic Neuritis and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    236 patients have reviewed Dr. Starr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

