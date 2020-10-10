Dr. Robert Starr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Starr, MD
Dr. Robert Starr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Beaumont Childrens Hospital3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-5000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Starr did my complete Gynecologic reconstruction in 2002. With his expertise he repaired the damage I had from the birth of 4 very large children. I had procrastinated for years and lived in pain. Dr. Star was truly a blessing. I have been pain free for 18 years and don't have problems with prolapse that other women past menopause have. I would highly recommend Dr. Starr!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1932169992
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
