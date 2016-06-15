Dr. Robert Stauffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stauffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stauffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Stauffer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coffeyville Regional Medical Center, Freeman Hospital West and Freeman Neosho Hospital.
Dr. Stauffer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute1102 W 32nd St Ste 300, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-5000
-
2
Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute - 2nd Location3333 McIntosh Cir Ste 4, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Coffeyville Regional Medical Center
- Freeman Hospital West
- Freeman Neosho Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stauffer?
This was an evaluation visit. I was appreciative of the staff's competence, clarity and consideration, without exception. Dr. Stauffer was open and polite, answered questions and got me the help I needed. I had no long period of waiting, either in the waiting room, nor the exam and testing rooms.
About Dr. Robert Stauffer, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1265478390
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stauffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stauffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stauffer works at
Dr. Stauffer has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stauffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stauffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stauffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stauffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stauffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.