Overview

Dr. Robert Stauffer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coffeyville Regional Medical Center, Freeman Hospital West and Freeman Neosho Hospital.



Dr. Stauffer works at Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute in Joplin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.