Overview of Dr. Robert Stchur, MD

Dr. Robert Stchur, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Desoto Memorial Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.

Dr. Stchur works at Advanced Orthopedic Center in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Punta Gorda, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stchur's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Orthopedic Center
    1641 Tamiami Trl Ste 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 629-6262
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Orthopedic Center
    350 Mary St Ste F, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 639-6699
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desoto Memorial Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 09, 2023
    Very happy with my results!
    Tom Wallon — Feb 09, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Robert Stchur, MD
    About Dr. Robert Stchur, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306844618
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lake Tahoe Orthopedic Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Michigan Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Michigan
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Stchur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stchur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stchur has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stchur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    117 patients have reviewed Dr. Stchur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stchur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stchur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stchur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

