Dr. Robert Stein, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Stein, MD

Dr. Robert Stein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Stein works at University Ophthalmology Associates, Ltd in Chicago, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Ulcer and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Ophthalmology Associates Limited
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 918, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-2734
  2. 2
    University Ophthalmology Associates, Ltd
    9711 Skokie Blvd Ste C, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 677-8989

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Ulcer
Dry Eyes
Lazy Eye
Corneal Ulcer
Dry Eyes
Lazy Eye

Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2017
    I have kept Dr. Stein as my opthalmologist through many insurance changes, as his care is invaluable to me. I have glaucoma and it runs in my family. When my 12 year old son's eye pressure tested high at the optometrist's office he saw us right away and put our minds at ease once he performed his examination. His office is a busy one, however, he does not rush me through my appointment, communicates clearly, is professional, knowledgeable and kind, too. Highly recommended.
    Lisa W in Chicago, IL — Jan 26, 2017
    About Dr. Robert Stein, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1174675862
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Presby St Lukes Hospital
    Internship
    • Rush Presby St Lukes Hospital|Rush University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
