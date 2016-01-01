Dr. Robert Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Stein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Radnor, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
-
1
Penn Radnor Gastroenterology, University of Pennsylvania250 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stein?
About Dr. Robert Stein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1376585208
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago Hosps
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.