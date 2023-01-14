Overview of Dr. Robert Stein, DO

Dr. Robert Stein, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Farrell, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.



Dr. Stein works at Valley Ophthalmology Associates in Farrell, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Dry Eyes and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.