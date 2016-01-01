Dr. Robert Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stein, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Stein, MD
Dr. Robert Stein, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Southbridge, MA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
Radiation Therapy Services At Central Massachusetts Cancer Center55 Sayles St, Southbridge, MA 01550 Directions (508) 765-6830
Berkshire Medical Center Inc.725 North St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 447-2461
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Stein, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1720063076
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Therapeutic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
