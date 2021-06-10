Dr. Steinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Steinberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Steinberg, MD
Dr. Robert Steinberg, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Steinberg's Office Locations
Robert L. Steinberg MD PA2101 NW Corporate Blvd Ste 212, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 994-4681
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I feel Dr Steinberg gave me my life back. I'm going on 6 years seeing him. I never regret changing doctors, He's so very knowledgeable and up-to-date with the latest information on chronic major depression. Very well-informed. Compassionate and thorough, I never feel rushed and he will answer any questions thoughtfully and fully.
About Dr. Robert Steinberg, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1952487878
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Psychiatry, Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
