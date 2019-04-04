Dr. Robert Steinmetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinmetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Steinmetz, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Steinmetz, MD
Dr. Robert Steinmetz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Dr. Steinmetz works at
Dr. Steinmetz's Office Locations
-
1
Southern Vitreoretinal Assoc2439 Care Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 942-6700
-
2
Southern Vitreo-Retinal Assocs2709 Meredyth Dr Fl 2, Albany, GA 31707 Directions (229) 316-0207
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steinmetz?
Awesome! Very calming to a nervous first time patient! I def recommend him! 5stars
About Dr. Robert Steinmetz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1194782508
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Inst|Moorfields Eye Hosp
- Pacific/Presby Med Ctr
- La Crosse Luth Hosp/Gunders
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinmetz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinmetz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinmetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinmetz works at
Dr. Steinmetz has seen patients for Drusen, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinmetz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinmetz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinmetz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinmetz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinmetz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.