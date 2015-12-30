Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Stern, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Stern, MD
Dr. Robert Stern, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Stern's Office Locations
Health Quest Medical Practice - Obgyn - Fishkill200 Westage Business Ctr Dr Ste 230, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-9864
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to many doctors, and Doctor Stern was the best so far. So considerate and knowledgeable. He really listened to my concerns and needs, and he sympathized with me during a procedure I am sure was routine for him, yet frightening for me. I have never written a review before however, I felt inclined to leave one for Doctor Stern. He was wonderful.
About Dr. Robert Stern, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.