Dr. Robert Stettler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stettler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stettler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Stettler, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and Littleton Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Stettler works at
Locations
-
1
Obstetrix Medical Group of Colorado10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 212, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 997-0979Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Obstetrix Medical Group of Colorado2055 N High St Ste 230, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0912
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stettler?
Dr. Stettler deserves 100+ stars. Dr. Stettler was my Doctor 27 years ago in Fort Worth, Texas. He was my primary Doctor throughout all 4 my pregnancies. Dr. Stettler is the BEST in his field (along with Dr. Howard and Dr. Tabor). Dr. Stettler is extremely thorough and very informative about your care as a patient. Yes, he can be a little rough around the edges sometimes but I promise you it's for your own good. If I had to go through another pregnancy, I without any doubt would choose Dr. Stettler to be my Ob/Gyn again. When my twins died in August 1994, he was the Doctor that delivered my twin girls, even though he wasn't on call that night. Dr. Stettler was kind and compassionate during that very difficult time. My daughter Lauren and son Khristian are grown and doing well, thanks to the exceptional care I received from Dr. Stettler and his colleagues. Thank you so very much Dr. Stettler for the exceptional care you gave me during all 4 of my pregnancies.
About Dr. Robert Stettler, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1396707501
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital JPS Health Network
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stettler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stettler accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stettler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stettler works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stettler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stettler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stettler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stettler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.