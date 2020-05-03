Dr. Robert Stevens, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stevens, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Stevens, DPM
Dr. Robert Stevens, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Keizer, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Silverton Medical Center.
Dr. Stevens works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stevens' Office Locations
-
1
Willamette Foot Center Inc.4305 River Rd N, Keizer, OR 97303 Directions (503) 363-0763
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Silverton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stevens?
I had the pleasure Dr. Stevens about two weeks ago . He was a total professional and I felt like I could ask him anything . He was very down to earth and made me feel at ease.
About Dr. Robert Stevens, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1114927910
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens works at
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.