Dr. Robert Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons
- NC
- Charlotte
- Dr. Robert Stevens, MD
Dr. Robert Stevens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Stevens, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Stevens works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Charlotte Colon & Rectal Surgery - Elizabeth1718 E 4th St Ste 307, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2102
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Anoscopy
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Sphincterotomy
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Anal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Rectal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
- View other providers who treat Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Abscess
- View other providers who treat Abscess Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Anal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Arterial Catheterization With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Bladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Colon and Rectal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colon Disorders
- View other providers who treat Colon Polyp
- View other providers who treat Colon Surgery
- View other providers who treat Colonic Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Colonic Inertia
- View other providers who treat Colonic Volvulus
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer Treatment
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Polyp
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Surgery, Robotic-Assisted
- View other providers who treat Cyst Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat da Vinci® Robotic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Endoscopic Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Excision of Esophageal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Fecal Impaction Removal
- View other providers who treat Fecal Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastrectomy
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoid Removal
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Colon Surgery
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Pilonidal Cyst
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Pruritus Ani
- View other providers who treat Rectal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Rectal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Rectal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Rectocele
- View other providers who treat Rectovaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Cancer
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stevens?
I had surgery to remove an abcess on my left ovary and fallopian tube. It was so damaged that it became fused to my colon. Dr. Stevens did my surgery and removed the abcess cleanly and performed a colostomy to allow my body to heal. Reversal of the colostomy is an option. I will be returning to see him again to reverse the colostomy. Great bedside manner. Very concerned about his patients. You will be in good hands with this doctor.
About Dr. Robert Stevens, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1902934755
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens works at
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Anoscopy, Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stevens speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.