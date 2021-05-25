Overview

Dr. Robert Stevens, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Stevens works at Novant Health Charlotte Colon & Rectal Surgery - Elizabeth in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Hemorrhoids and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.