Overview of Dr. Robert Stewart, MD

Dr. Robert Stewart, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Stewart works at VALLEY CARDIAC SURGERY MEDICAL GROUP in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.