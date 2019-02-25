See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Fresno, CA
Dr. Robert Stewart, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Fresno, CA
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Stewart, MD

Dr. Robert Stewart, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Stewart works at VALLEY CARDIAC SURGERY MEDICAL GROUP in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stewart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Cardiac Surgery Medical Group
    Valley Cardiac Surgery Medical Group
30 E River Park Pl W Ste 260, Fresno, CA 93720
(559) 435-3740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Community Regional Medical Center
  Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
    Ratings & Reviews
    HELLO MY NAME IS ALBERT PEREZ AND IN OCTOBER OF 2016 I HAD A HEART ATTACK,ALONG WITH SOME LUNG PROBLEMS THAT DR STEWART WORKED AND REPAIRED.HE IS A WONDERFUL DOCTOR AND SHOULD HAVE A LOT MORE STARS ADDED TO HIS NAME.I NEVER ASKED HIM WHAT WAS WRONG WITH MY LUNGS THAT HE HAD TO OPERATE.IF POSSIBLE I WOULD TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WITH HIM AS I AM STARTING TO HAVE PROBLEMS WITH OXYGEN LEVELS , ALSO DO I HAVE COBD OR IS IT SOMETHING ELSE . 408-714-8580. I WOULD RECOMMEND DR STEWART TO
    ATWATER, CA — Feb 25, 2019
    About Dr. Robert Stewart, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1659350668
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University of Michigan Hospitals
    Internship
    Valley Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    Rush Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    University Of Illinois
