Dr. Stiegel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Stiegel, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Stiegel, MD is a Dermatologist in Beaver, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver.
Locations
Beaver Internal Medicine Associates701 5th St, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 774-8181
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steigel is the only Dr. who could figure out what I had on my face which is just dry skin like you would have on your scalp. He gave me medication and within a week it cleared up. I am now going to make another apt. Since I am out of medication and have a few new questions to ask. But he was the only one who helped me and he is very nice.
About Dr. Robert Stiegel, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1740205004
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stiegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stiegel has seen patients for Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stiegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiegel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stiegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stiegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.