Dr. Robert Still, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Robert Still, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Still, MD
Dr. Robert Still, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Still works at
Dr. Still's Office Locations
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, P.A. Baptist Downtown Office836 Prudential Dr Ste 1804, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 605-3616
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Flagler Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Still did my Arotic Heart Valve I would recommend him highly. Tells it like it is & follows through with everything. If you need surgery or have questions he is fantastic
About Dr. Robert Still, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tex Heart Institute
- Mass Genl Hospital
- Mass Gen
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Still has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Still accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Still has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Still works at
Dr. Still has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Pericardial Disease, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Still on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Still. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Still.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Still, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Still appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.