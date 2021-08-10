Overview of Dr. Robert Stinger, MD

Dr. Robert Stinger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Stinger works at Inova Medical Group - Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.