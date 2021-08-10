See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Stinger, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Stinger, MD

Dr. Robert Stinger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Stinger works at Inova Medical Group - Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stinger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Medical Group Orthopedics - Fairfax
    8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 797-6900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Bursitis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Bursitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 10, 2021
    Dr. Stinger is an outstanding Doctor. Thru the years he has treated our entire family members . He is professional , patient, comforting and a true gentleman. Highly recommend him to all!
    Bob and Gerri Peter & daughter — Aug 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Stinger, MD
    About Dr. Robert Stinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013019868
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Inst Emerg Med Srvs
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown University
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Stinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stinger works at Inova Medical Group - Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Stinger’s profile.

    Dr. Stinger has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Stinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

