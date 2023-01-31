Dr. Robert Stoler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stoler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Stoler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Locations
Huron Gastroenterology Assocs5300 Elliott Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-6262
Academic Surgery Program P.c.5333 McAuley Dr Rm 2115, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-8115
St Joseph Mercy Hospital5301 McAuley Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-3456
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
This visit was follow-up regarding an ongoing issue. Dr. Stoler was well aware of all any salient details about our previous conversations and was excellent in explaining my situation that I fully understand the implications for care.
About Dr. Robert Stoler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Internal Medicine
