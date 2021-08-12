Dr. Robert Stoltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Stoltz, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Stoltz, MD
Dr. Robert Stoltz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Stoltz's Office Locations
-
1
Georgia Retina PC960 Sanders Rd Ste 500, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 679-4830Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Georgia Retina PC833 Campbell Hill St NW Ste 300, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 218-1888
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very thorough and professional
About Dr. Robert Stoltz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1275584047
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoltz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoltz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoltz has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoltz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoltz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.