Dr. Stomel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Stomel, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Stomel, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Prescott Cardiology804 Ainsworth Dr Ste 102, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 776-0601
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. He is a good guy as being a highly respected cardiologist. He takes time to learn more about you in addition to giving you straightforword analysis.
About Dr. Robert Stomel, DO
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stomel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stomel has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stomel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Stomel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stomel.
