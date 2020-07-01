Dr. Robert Straub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Straub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Straub, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Straub, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Fairview Hospital, Lutheran Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.
North Shore Gastroenterology850 Columbia Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 808-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital
- UH St. John Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Oscar Health
- SummaCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Robert Straub is a very dedicated doctor. He is very kind and caring. He has treated my family for over 24 years. He never makes you feel rushed and throughly explains procedures and medications.
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1083636856
- Emory University
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
