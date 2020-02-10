Overview

Dr. Robert Straub, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University.



Dr. Straub works at Reproductive Biology Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Marietta, GA and Lawrenceville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like In Vitro Fertilization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.