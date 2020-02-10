Dr. Robert Straub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Straub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Straub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Straub, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Straub works at
Locations
Reproductive Biology Associates1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-1900Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 366-2154
Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine LLC699 Church St NE Ste 240, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (678) 905-2950
Reproductive Biology Associates (Lawrenceville)500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 330, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 277-3361Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor and staff are really amazing
About Dr. Robert Straub, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Straub has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Straub accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Straub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Straub works at
Dr. Straub has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Straub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Straub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Straub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Straub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Straub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.