Overview of Dr. Robert Strauch, MD

Dr. Robert Strauch, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Chang Gung Memorial Hospital|Indiana Hand Center



Dr. Strauch works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY with other offices in Englewood, NJ and Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.