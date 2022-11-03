Dr. Robert Strauch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strauch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Strauch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Strauch, MD
Dr. Robert Strauch, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Chang Gung Memorial Hospital|Indiana Hand Center
Dr. Strauch's Office Locations
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
2
ColumbiaDoctors - 500 Grand Avenue500 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions
3
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 West 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
4
ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown155 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I try to see Dr. Strauch yearly to monitor a benign finger tumor. He is gentle, receptive to the needs of his patients and does not recommend unnecessary procedures. He is an excellent specialist.
About Dr. Robert Strauch, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1639107733
Education & Certifications
- Chang Gung Memorial Hospital|Indiana Hand Center
- New York Orthopaedic Hospital, Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center|NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
