Dr. Robert Strehlow, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Strehlow, MD
Dr. Robert Strehlow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School-San Antonio and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Strehlow's Office Locations
SMC - Center for Urology - Spartanburg391 Serpentine Dr Ste 500, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 585-8221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
PMC - Center for Urology2755 S Highway 14 Ste 2050, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 585-8221
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Has good demeanor and takes the time to explain without insulting your intelligence. He performed laser surgery on me for stones July 22 2022 and told me all the plans before hand cause it's my 1st time having this type surgery and I was nervous about it.
About Dr. Robert Strehlow, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical School-San Antonio
- Urology
