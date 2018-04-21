Dr. Strickland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Strickland, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Strickland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Lonesome Pine Hospital.
Gastroenterology Associates135 W Ravine Rd Ste 3-A, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-6777
Wellmont Lonesome Pine Hospital1990 Holton Ave E, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219 Directions (276) 679-6495
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Lonesome Pine Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent physician. I recommend on a regular basis to friends and family. I have not seen him in a few years but family members have.
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1629063813
- East Tennessee State University
