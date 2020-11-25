Dr. Strickmeyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Strickmeyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Strickmeyer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 711 Medical Village Dr, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-0774
St Elizabeth Physicians Heart & Vascular Group7370 Turfway Rd Ste 109, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 426-0800
Hospice of Northern Kentucky7388 Turfway Rd, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 525-0005
St. Elizabeth Physicians Heart & Vascular350 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 280, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 426-0800
Heart & Vascular Williamstown238 Barnes Rd, Williamstown, KY 41097 Directions (859) 525-0005Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Strickmeyer listened to everything and made good recommendations.
About Dr. Robert Strickmeyer, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
