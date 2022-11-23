Overview

Dr. Robert Strimling, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Strimling works at Strimling Dermatology, Laser & Vein Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.