Dr. Robert Strimling, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (56)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Strimling, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Strimling works at Strimling Dermatology, Laser & Vein Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert B. Strimling MD & Associates LLC
    10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 350, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 243-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Birthmark
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Birthmark

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
External Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Just had my once per year check-up appointment. I shared the appointment with my two daughters who see the doctor twice per year for acne. I've been seeing Dr. Strimling for about 6 years. After refreshing some paper work, we were seen within five minutes. As usual, I find Dr. Strimling a delightful guy. Besides having a good sense of humor, he's attentive, doesn't rush the appointment, and sees to all your concerns. His staff was accommodating and proficient.
    Robert — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Strimling, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1699746768
    Education & Certifications

    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Washington Univ-Barnes Hospital
    • Mayo Clinic
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Strimling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strimling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strimling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strimling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strimling works at Strimling Dermatology, Laser & Vein Institute in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Strimling’s profile.

    Dr. Strimling has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strimling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Strimling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strimling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strimling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strimling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

