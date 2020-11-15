Dr. Stroud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Stroud, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Stroud, MD
Dr. Robert Stroud, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Stroud's Office Locations
Robert L Stroud MD4007 James Casey St Ste C120, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 441-4028
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stroud is the best doctor that I have ever meet.. He's loving kind and a great listener and supports you in every way that he can. He can also make you laugh and make you smile even when you don't feel good. He can also be your doctor and your best friend he takes his time to listen and understand everything that you're going through. Thank you Doctor Stroud for being the best doctor that I've ever had. You will be missed dearly but I hope that you have the best retirement that you deserve best wishes to you and your family your loving patient. Vernece Gonzalez
About Dr. Robert Stroud, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1851407043
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stroud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stroud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stroud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stroud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.