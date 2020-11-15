See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Austin, TX
Dr. Robert Stroud, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (28)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Robert Stroud, MD

Dr. Robert Stroud, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Stroud works at Robert L Stroud MD in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stroud's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert L Stroud MD
    4007 James Casey St Ste C120, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 441-4028

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Arthritis of the Elbow

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 15, 2020
    Dr. Stroud is the best doctor that I have ever meet.. He's loving kind and a great listener and supports you in every way that he can. He can also make you laugh and make you smile even when you don't feel good. He can also be your doctor and your best friend he takes his time to listen and understand everything that you're going through. Thank you Doctor Stroud for being the best doctor that I've ever had. You will be missed dearly but I hope that you have the best retirement that you deserve best wishes to you and your family your loving patient. Vernece Gonzalez
    Vernece Gonzalez — Nov 15, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Robert Stroud, MD
    About Dr. Robert Stroud, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851407043
    • 1851407043
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stroud has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stroud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stroud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stroud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

