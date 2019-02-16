Dr. Robert Strumpf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strumpf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Strumpf, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Strumpf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Strumpf works at
Locations
Biltmore Cardiology at Arizona Heart1910 E Thomas Rd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 266-2200
Abrazo Arizona Heart Institute19 E Thomas Rd # 200, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 266-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strumpf has been treating me since 2014. Treatment has been excellent. I would recommend him to anyone. I think he is the best. Jerome E. Witsken Feb. 15, 2019
About Dr. Robert Strumpf, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Strumpf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strumpf accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strumpf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strumpf has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strumpf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Strumpf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strumpf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strumpf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strumpf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.