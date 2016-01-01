Dr. Struthers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Struthers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Struthers, MD
Dr. Robert Struthers, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with Guttenberg Municipal Hospital, Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids, Regional Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Struthers works at
Dr. Struthers' Office Locations
Physicians Clinic of Iowa PC202 10th St Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 398-1721Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Regional Medical Center709 W Main St, Manchester, IA 52057 Directions (563) 927-7301
Hospital Affiliations
- Guttenberg Municipal Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
About Dr. Robert Struthers, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1982738795
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Struthers accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Struthers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Struthers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Struthers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Struthers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Struthers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.