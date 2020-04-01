Overview

Dr. Robert Styperek, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Murray, Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Styperek works at Harbin Clinic, LLC in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.