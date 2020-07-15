Dr. Sufit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Sufit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Sufit, MD
Dr. Robert Sufit, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.
Dr. Sufit's Office Locations
-
1
Galter Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
-
2
Nmff Department of Neusurgey675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant doctor who is able to think outside the box to come up with solutions. He treats many grave, horrific conditions and sees a lot of sadness. I think because of this he is not a "hand holder" for people who have relatively minor issues in comparison. If you need serious answers to serious medical issues he's the best of the best.
About Dr. Robert Sufit, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1285641571
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital
- Shadyside Hospital|University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center / Presbyterian
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sufit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sufit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sufit has seen patients for Anterior Horn Disease and Muscular Dystrophy (MD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sufit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sufit. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sufit.
