Dr. Robert Sugerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sugerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Sugerman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Med Houston and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sugerman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy Partners of North Texas7777 Forest Ln Ste B332, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7788
-
2
Office3140 Legacy Dr Ste 120, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 566-7788
Hospital Affiliations
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sugerman?
I am more than pleased with referral to see Dr. Sugarman. He has been very proactive to work with my other doctors to investigate contributing factors and get me the right treatment. I have never felt rushed that any question is insignificant. I am grateful to have him on my team of medical providers.
About Dr. Robert Sugerman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598759862
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Children's Med Center Cincinnati
- Baylor College Of Med Houston
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sugerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugerman works at
Dr. Sugerman has seen patients for All Types of Food Poisoning and Immunodeficiency Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sugerman speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.