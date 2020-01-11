Overview

Dr. Robert Sugerman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Med Houston and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sugerman works at Allergy Partners of North Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Types of Food Poisoning and Immunodeficiency Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.